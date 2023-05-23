From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Parliament brawl in Iraqi Kurdistan raises questions about détente

Ministers belonging to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are again participating in Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet meetings, having ended a six-month boycott.

However, a physical fight between PUK MPs and lawmakers from the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on the floor of the regional parliament undermines fleeting hopes for unity.

It also casts doubt on whether Iraqi Kurdistan will be able to hold elections as scheduled this autumn after missing them last year.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).