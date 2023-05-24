More Details of New Dam in Erbil

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued details of the Goma Span Dam, which is currently under construction in Erbil.

With an area of 6.125 million square meters, it will be the biggest dam in Erbil province when completed, and the third largest in the Kurdistan Region after the Dukan and Darbandikhan dams.

The project is expected to have a reservoir capacity of 115 million cubic meters, playing a major role in preserving water, increasing underground water levels, combating drought, providing clean water to Erbil province, and subsequently developing the tourism sector.

In an interview with the Kurdistan Region's Department of Media and Information, Abdullah Hamad Gardi, manager of the company constructing the dam, said:

"The budget for this dam, stretching 512 meters in length and with a height of 70 meters, stands at an estimated 95 billion Iraqi dinars."

He added that the project 50-percent completed.

(Source: KRG)