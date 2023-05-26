Iraq Expedites Construction of Rail Link to Iran

By John Lee.

Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved measures to expedite the construction of the new railway connection between Basra and the Iranian city of Shalamcheh.

The approved actions include facilitating the transfer of land ownership to the Ministry of Transportation, ensuring necessary facilities are provided.

Additionally, the General Company for Iraqi Railways, under the Ministry of Transportation, has been authorized to hand over designated land sites, including minefields and the location of the bridge on the Shatt al-Arab, to the Iranian railways, initiating the process of mine clearance.

Furthermore, the Basra Governorate has been assigned the responsibility of removing obstacles along the railway track, "addressing any transgressions or conflicts that impede the smooth progress of the project."

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)