Czech Businesses "Eager to Invest in Iraq"

By John Lee.

At a meeting on Thursday between Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky of the Czech Republic, President Rashid expressed hope that Czech companies would contribute to important investment projects and collaborate with Iraqi companies.

Minister Lipavsky emphasized the eagerness of Czech businesses to invest in Iraq.

Full text of the President's press release:

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky alongside his delegation, at the Baghdad Palace.

Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein attended the meeting.

President Rashid emphasized, Baghdad's situation and other parts of the country, which are marked by security and stability, and noted that the government has placed on its agenda an ambitious program, aiming to promote security and stability as well as render better public service for all the Iraqis.

Efforts are being made to approve the general budget sooner, and this is the best way to encourage investment in the country, His Excellency asserted while hoping that the Czech companies will contribute to the important investment projects and cooperate with Iraqi companies in this regard.

The President said, that Iraq has an earnest desire to further expand the level of opening up in trade and investment, and it is, therefore, global businesses are needed to be encouraged by facilitating their access to Iraq's labor markets, especially Iraq's cities are enjoying a secure and stable situation. Iraq has honest and open relations with the states of the world, which serve the common interests, he added.

Minister Lipavsky was delighted to visit Iraq and met His Excellency President Rashid, and he said that his country welcomed the current developments, experienced by Iraq. Additionally, he emphasized Czech businesses' eagerness to invest in Iraq.

Moreover, Iraq- Czech relations of friendship were discussed during the meeting, and how best to promote these ties to enhance cooperation and coordination in a range of issues, including trade, economic and industry, in a way that would be in both nations' interests.

(Source: Office of the Iraqi President)