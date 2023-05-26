Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th May 2023).

RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,012.2 -0.6% 11.2% RSISX USD Index 995.2 -0.6% 28.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 3,322 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 2.5 # of Traded Companies 53 Traded Shares (mn)/d 3,873 # of Companies (Up) 27 Total Trades (#/d) 2,796 # of Companies (Down) 10 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,515 # of Companies (Not changed) 16 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,511 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.070 16.7% 16.7% Kharkh Tour Amuzement City SKTA 3.460 13.4% 15.3% Modern Sewing IMOS 9.500 11.8% 63.8% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 3.600 6.5% -39.0% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 1.990 3.6% 30.1% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.060 -14.3% -14.3% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.570 -9.5% -14.9% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 10.350 -9.2% 9.5% Ishtar Hotels HISH 8.900 -8.2% -10.1% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 14.750 -7.8% 3.9% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 781.7 592.2 23.5% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 504.9 382.5 15.2% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 454.7 344.5 13.7% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 368.5 279.2 11.1% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 338.8 256.7 10.2%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 989 1,004.7 761.1 30.2% Banking 605 982.3 744.2 29.6% Telecom 433 782.7 593.0 23.6% Services 402 233.2 176.7 7.0% Agriculture 233 219.6 166.4 6.6% Hotels&Tourism 131 97.3 73.7 2.9% Insurance 3 2.3 1.7 0.1% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,796 3,322.2 2,516.8 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through 11.1% bonus issue from IQD270 bn to IQD300 bn.

The ISC approved the request of Ishtar Hotels (HISH) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2022 annual financial statements.

The ISC has approved the request of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 50% rights issue to IQD4.68 bn starting from Apr. 30, 2023.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) on May 23 due to the AGM that will be held on May 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Investments (VAMF) on May 22 due to the AGM that will be held on May 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, adopt the cumulative voting method, and elect five original and five alternative board members.



