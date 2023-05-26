Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th May 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
|RSISX Index Change
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|1,012.2
|-0.6%
|11.2%
|RSISX USD Index
|995.2
|-0.6%
|28.5%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|3,322
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|102
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|2.5
|# of Traded Companies
|53
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|3,873
|# of Companies (Up)
|27
|Total Trades (#/d)
|2,796
|# of Companies (Down)
|10
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|16,515
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|16
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|12,511
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|3
|Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|1320/
1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|2
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|United Bank (UCM)
|BUND
|0.070
|16.7%
|16.7%
|Kharkh Tour Amuzement City
|SKTA
|3.460
|13.4%
|15.3%
|Modern Sewing
|IMOS
|9.500
|11.8%
|63.8%
|Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR)
|IFCM
|3.600
|6.5%
|-39.0%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|1.990
|3.6%
|30.1%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Babylon Bank (UCM)
|BBAY
|0.060
|-14.3%
|-14.3%
|Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|AMAP
|0.570
|-9.5%
|-14.9%
|Mamoura Real-estate Inv.
|SMRI
|10.350
|-9.2%
|9.5%
|Ishtar Hotels
|HISH
|8.900
|-8.2%
|-10.1%
|Palestine Hotel (UCM)
|HPAL
|14.750
|-7.8%
|3.9%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|781.7
|592.2
|23.5%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|504.9
|382.5
|15.2%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|454.7
|344.5
|13.7%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|368.5
|279.2
|11.1%
|Sumer Commercial Bank
|BSUC
|338.8
|256.7
|10.2%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Industry
|989
|1,004.7
|761.1
|30.2%
|Banking
|605
|982.3
|744.2
|29.6%
|Telecom
|433
|782.7
|593.0
|23.6%
|Services
|402
|233.2
|176.7
|7.0%
|Agriculture
|233
|219.6
|166.4
|6.6%
|Hotels&Tourism
|131
|97.3
|73.7
|2.9%
|Insurance
|3
|2.3
|1.7
|0.1%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|2,796
|3,322.2
|2,516.8
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through 11.1% bonus issue from IQD270 bn to IQD300 bn.
- The ISC approved the request of Ishtar Hotels (HISH) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2022 annual financial statements.
- The ISC has approved the request of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 50% rights issue to IQD4.68 bn starting from Apr. 30, 2023.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX suspended trading of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) on May 23 due to the AGM that will be held on May 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Investments (VAMF) on May 22 due to the AGM that will be held on May 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, adopt the cumulative voting method, and elect five original and five alternative board members.
https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities
https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities
No comments yet.