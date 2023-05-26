Billions of Dinars Disappear from Iraqi Ministry's Company

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals has been hit by a financial scandal with the disappearance of 120 billion dinars [$92 million] from one of its companies.

An Investigation and Control Division's official, who recently moved to the General Company for the Automotive and Equipment Industry in Iskandariya [Alexandria], in Babil governorate, detected the missing funds related to the period between 1st September, 2017, and 1st September 1, 2022.

The revelation raises further concerns about financial management and accountability within state companies.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)