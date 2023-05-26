Navigate

Navigation

Billions of Dinars Disappear from Iraqi Ministry's Company

By on 26th May 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Security

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals has been hit by a financial scandal with the disappearance of 120 billion dinars [$92 million] from one of its companies.

An Investigation and Control Division's official, who recently moved to the General Company for the Automotive and Equipment Industry in Iskandariya [Alexandria], in Babil governorate, detected the missing funds related to the period between 1st September, 2017, and 1st September 1, 2022.

The revelation raises further concerns about financial management and accountability within state companies.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)

Related posts:

US Removes some Iraqi Entities from Sanctions List KRG to Digitise Company Registration Basrah Gas Company appoints new Managing Director Iraqi Govt exempts Basra Governorate from Contracting Regulations
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply