By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has reportedly postponed the launch of the Basra-Aqaba Oil Pipeline (BAOP) project due to "threats from Iran-backed Shia militias" in Iraq.

Assorted players in the area object to the idea that the oil may be used by Israel.

According to The New Arab, other concerns include legal and technical issues, and a lack of cash to implement the project.

More here.

(Source: The New Arab)