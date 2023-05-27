Rail Route Planned from Coast to Khor al-Zubair

By John Lee.

The Iraqi General Authority for Railways has been assigned the task of finalizing the proposed route for a significant railway project that aims to extend from the coastal areas to the southern part of the port of Khor Al-Zubayr.

The authorities emphasize the importance of planning the route outside the boundaries of lands owned by the General Directorate of Free Zones.

To ensure smooth execution, the General Authority for Railways will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Oil, Ministry of Water Resources, and the General Directorate of Free Zones.

The coordination process is expected to be completed within a maximum timeframe of two working weeks, emphasizing the urgency of expanding the railway infrastructure in the southern region.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)