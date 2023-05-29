Iraq Confirms April Oil Exports of $7.7bn

By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for April:
- Total exports of crude oil in April: 98,634,947 barrels
- Revenues from April's crude oil exports: $7.699 billion
- Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for all of April's crude oil exports, as exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended, and oil exports to Jordan by truck have stopped at the end of March
- Average daily crude oil exports in April: 3,288,000 barrels pre day, up from 3.255 million bpd in March
- Average price per barrel in April: $78.058
March's export figures can be found here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
