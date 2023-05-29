Iraq to buy French Fighter Jets?

By John Lee.

Iraq is reportedly seeking to include Rafale fighter jets from the French company Dassault in the Iraqi Air Force.

A spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces told state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Iraq will purchase modern military equipment from many countries, including the Republic of France.

He also emphasised the importance of conducting training courses for the Iraqi Air Force with many countries, including NATO countries, including France, in order to enhance the expertise.

(Source: INA)