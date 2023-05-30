KRG building Ponds to Improve Water Management

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), in collaboration with UNICEF, has initiated the 'cooperative ponds' program, which entails providing farmers with financial and technical support to build ponds for collecting rainwater.

The initiative, which aims to reduce water shortages and lessen the impact of drought, is considered a national priority. The ponds will help prevent floods, as well as creating a significant source of water for agriculture, irrigation, and tourism.

The cooperative ponds are being built, in accordance with the pond regulations of 2022, as a collaboration between the government and local villagers.

Due to climate change, the Kurdistan Region is facing serious problems including droughts and decreasing underground water levels. According to statistics provided by the General Directorate of Water Resources, at least 800 villages are on the brink of evacuation because of drought.

The new project aims to tackle these problems through collecting rainwater and imposing limits on the use of underground water, which will help the residents to stay in their villages.

(Source: KRG)