More Details on Duck Donuts entry into Iraq

By John Lee.

More information has been revealed about the entry of US-based Duck Donuts to the Iraqi market.

The company announced in April that it had signed a franchise agreement for 10 shops in Iraq, but gave no further details.

Franchise Times has now reported that the franchisee is Rian Mohammad, an engineer and partner in Basis of Engineering Solutions (BES), which she runs with her husband.

The first store is due to open in Baghdad later this year.

More here.

(Source: Franchise Times)