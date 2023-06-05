Navigate

$1bn Saudi Investment near Baghdad Airport

By on 5th June 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Saudi ambassador to Baghdad, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari (pictured), has revealed the signing of a contract between Saudi Arabia and Iraq for a significant investment project near Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).

In a statement to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Shammari said the contract involves an investment of up to one billion dollars in the Rafil area, known as the "Baghdad Avenue" project.

This project is set to be the largest mall in Iraq, boasting spacious cafes, restaurants, and commercial offices for major Iraqi companies. Additionally, it will feature 4,000 apartments and 2,500 villas.

The contract signifies a significant step forward in the economic collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, promising positive developments for both nations.

(Source: INA)

