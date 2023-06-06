Navigate

Iraq Reaffirms OPEC+ Cuts to Oil Production

By on 6th June 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil has affirmed Iraq's commitment to the OPEC+ agreement and the extension of the voluntary cut in oil production that was approved in April for the year 2023.

Speaking at a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Hayan Abdul-Ghani said Iraq will continue its voluntary reduction  of 211,000 barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2024.

Overall, the members agreed to adjust the level of overall crude oil production for OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries to 40.46 millioin bpd for 2024, with Iraq producing 4.431 million bpd.

Full production table can be downloaded here.

(Sources: Ministry of Oil, OPEC)

