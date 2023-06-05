Navigate

Iraq Oil Exports for May: $7.3bn

By on 5th June 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for May:

  • Total exports of crude oil in May: 102,463,387 barrels
  • Revenues from May's crude oil exports: $7.306 billion
  • Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 102,206,413 barrels of May's crude oil exports.
  • Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended.
  • Although not explicitly stated, these figures imply oil exports to Jordan by truck of 256,974 barrels. (Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended)
  • Average daily crude oil exports in May: 3.305 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.288 million bpd in April.
  • Average price per barrel in May: $71.30

April's export figures can be viewed here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

