Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th June 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,011.1 3.0% 11.1% RSISX USD Index 994.2 3.0% 28.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 12,555 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 9.5 # of Traded Companies 53 Traded Shares (mn)/d 7,386 # of Companies (Up) 12 Total Trades (#/d) 3,381 # of Companies (Down) 23 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,292 # of Companies (Not changed) 18 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,343 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 1 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 16.500 35.2% 78.4% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 12.840 28.4% 35.9% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 16.900 12.7% 14.6% Baghdad Hotel HBAG 11.000 10.0% 11.1% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 3.080 8.1% -6.7% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.060 -14.3% 0.0% Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 0.920 -8.0% -10.7% Modern Sewing IMOS 9.000 -5.8% 55.2% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 0.840 -3.4% -14.3% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 14.500 -2.7% 2.1% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 5,447.6 4,127.0 43.4% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 2,824.9 2,140.1 22.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,896.1 1,436.4 15.1% Al-Khair for Financial Inv. (UCM) VKHF 371.3 281.3 3.0% Mansour Hotel HMAN 367.9 278.7 2.9%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 1,127 5,827.6 4,414.8 46.4% Telecom 557 2,824.9 2,140.1 22.5% Banking 1,019 2,444.3 1,851.7 19.5% Hotels&Tourism 179 537.5 407.2 4.3% Investment 7 396.3 300.2 3.2% Services 259 289.6 219.4 2.3% Agriculture 233 235.3 178.2 1.9% Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,381 12,555.4 9,511.6 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 1.86 bn shares of Al-Khair Financial Investment (VKHF) on Jun. 7, valued at IQD371.3 mn and corresponding to 26.5% of VKHF's capital.

The ISC approved the request of Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) and National company for Tourisim Investment (HNTI) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2022 annual financial statements.

International Islamic Bank (BINT) decided to distribute IQD0.035 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.0% dividend yield. (The company corrected the cash dividend per share announced before from IQD0.9345 to IQD0.035 per share)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) resumed trading on Jun. 8 after holding its AGM on Jun. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.

Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) resumed trading on Jun. 7 after holding its AGM on May 28 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

New shares of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) from the capital increase through 11.1% bonus issue to IQD300 bn resumed trading on Jun. 7.

Asiacell (TASC) resumed trading on Jun. 5 after holding its AGM on Jun. 1 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 12.3% dividend yield.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) starting Jun. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for General Transportation (SIGT) starting Jun. 7 due to the large number of complaints received to the ISC regarding the lack of a fixed headquarters for the company, which after inspection turned out to be true. The ISC has already given a period of 10 days for the company to answer, but the company did not respond.

ISX will suspend trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting Jul. 10 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 13 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, electing seven original and seven alternative board members, and dividend distribution.

