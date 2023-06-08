PM Opens "Iraq Gate" Residential Complex

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani opened the "Iraq Gate" residential project on Tuesday evening in Baghdad. The project has been developed by Amwaj International, which is headed by Namir El Akabi.

In his speech at the event, he emphasized the importance of the private sector's involvement in solving the housing problem, as a crucial partner in developing solutions and supporting the government's plans to address service and economic challenges.

The Prime Minister expressed pride in the competition among Iraqi companies and the private sector in the real estate development field, successfully implementing profitable projects.

He acknowledged that the lack of a previous vision for housing solutions had exacerbated the housing problem. Therefore, the government has prioritized dealing with the housing issue, developing long-term solutions and policies, addressing the root causes, and establishing urban foundations that will not pose future challenges.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)