Legal Action Against CMEC Struck Out

By John Lee.

A British court has dismissed a claim for defamation against the Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC) and its Managing Director, former Conservative MP Charlotte Leslie.

Businessman Mohamed Amersi, who founded the rival Conservative Friends of the Middle East and North Africa (COMENA), claimed that emails and documents sent to influential party members in December 2020 and January 2021 caused serious harm to his reputation.

Among the 22 alleged imputations were that Mr Amersi had undesirible connections to Russia and Iraq, that he was implicated in a large-scale tax fraud and money laundering case in Nepal, and that he made donations to the Conservative Party for the purpose of obtaining a knighthood or peerage.

Mr Justice Nicklin struck out the case, saying that Mr Amersi had failed to prove that he had been harmed by the communications.

The judge also said that Mr Amersi's actions, "strongly suggest that [he] has treated this libel action as providing him with an opportunity also to seek to embarrass (and possibly to punish) the Conservative Party for, as he perceives it, having wronged him. That is not a legitimate purpose of civil proceedings for defamation."

The Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC) aims to forge trusted relationships and strengthen understanding between the UK and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Click here to read the full judgement.

(Source: judiciary.uk)