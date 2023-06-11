Navigate

US Watches as PMF Consolidates Dominance in Iraq

By on 11th June 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By David Schenker, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Washington Keeps a Watchful Eye as the PMF Consolidates Its Dominance in Iraq

The Biden administration's low-key, patient approach with Prime Minister Sudani has produced some positive results, but the lesson of Hezbollah and the Houthis is that Iranian proxies tend to cement their grip over a state when left unchecked.

