Minister Pushes TotalEnergies' Solar Project

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, held a meeting with TotalEnergies' Director for renewable energy affairs in Iraq, Mr. Khaled Al-Abdali, to discuss the company's procedures for the construction of a 1,000-megawatt solar power station at the Ratawi [Artawi] oil field in Basra.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Planning and Studies Department and the Director General of the Technical Department at the Ministry.

The French company is expected to commence implementation shortly, following Cabinet approval last week.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)