Navigate

Navigation

Minister Pushes TotalEnergies' Solar Project

By on 10th June 2023 in Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, held a meeting with TotalEnergies' Director for renewable energy affairs in Iraq, Mr. Khaled Al-Abdali, to discuss the company's procedures for the construction of a 1,000-megawatt solar power station at the Ratawi [Artawi] oil field in Basra.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Planning and Studies Department and the Director General of the Technical Department at the Ministry.

The French company is expected to commence implementation shortly, following Cabinet approval last week.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)

Related posts:

Iraqi Oil Minister pushes Development of Eridu Oil Field KBR to help develop Iraq's Ratawi Field Talks to Progress TotalEnergies Iraq Projects TotalEnergies Re-affirms Commitment to Iraq Energy Projects
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply