SEPC completes $236m Al Qibla Project in Iraq

By John Lee.

Indian engineering firm SEPC Ltd. (formerly Shriram EPC) has announced that it has successfully completed the Integrated Al Qibla Project in Basra, Iraq, for $236 million.

The scope of work involved engineering, supply, and installation of primary sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, trunk sewer system with connected pumping station and road works:

311 Kms of Sewerage network of various diameters from 250mm to 550 mm

270 Kms of Storm Water Network

76.47 Kms of Trunk sewer systems

6337 RCC Manholes

16 Pumping stations and 13500 house service connection

210 Kms of Road work

The company won the project in 2012.

(Source: SEPC)