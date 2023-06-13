Navigate

SEPC completes $236m Al Qibla Project in Iraq

By on 13th June 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News

By John Lee.

Indian engineering firm SEPC Ltd. (formerly Shriram EPC) has announced that it has successfully completed the Integrated Al Qibla Project in Basra, Iraq, for $236 million.

The scope of work involved engineering, supply, and installation of primary sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, trunk sewer system with connected pumping station and road works:

  • 311 Kms of Sewerage network of various diameters from 250mm to 550 mm
  • 270 Kms of Storm Water Network
  • 76.47 Kms of Trunk sewer systems
  • 6337 RCC Manholes
  • 16 Pumping stations and 13500 house service connection
  • 210 Kms of Road work

The company won the project in 2012.

(Source: SEPC)

