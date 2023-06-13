Successful First Coring Op in East Baghdad Field

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully conducted the first coring operation in the Southern part of the East Baghdad Field, specifically in the Hartha Formation.

EBS Petroleum, the Chinese field operator, reported that through the detailed analysis of the oil and gas evidence from the core samples, achieving a 100% success rate, this milestone will greatly contribute to field development, production increase, and expanding operations in the northern part of the field.

EBS Petroleum is registered in Iraq to conduct petroleum operations on behalf of China ZhenHua Oil.

Rock coring refers to the extraction of rock samples during oil exploration or development drilling within a specific field.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)