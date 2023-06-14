Canada gives $7m to Strengthen Climate Resilience in Iraq

By John Lee.

Canada and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq have signed a four-year CAN$ 10M * (US$ 7.3 million) agreement to implement a project aiming to strengthen the climate resilience of vulnerable agriculture households in the Southern Iraqi Governorates of Babil, Missan, Muthanna, Najaf, Al Diwaniyah, Thi-Qar and Wasit.

The project will empower women as change agents for climate-smart agriculture and address the food-energy-water nexus.

Activities under the agreement include providing technical assistance, strengthening the leadership and active engagement of women farmers in the promotion and adoption of climate smart agriculture, improving agricultural value chain efficiency and rural electrification. Furthermore, the activities will also provide updated digital tools for a more sustainable natural resource management in agriculture.

The project implemented in cooperation and partnership with the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Water Resources as well as other governmental partners, local governments, agricultural federations and non-governmental organizations, will work on sustainability, awareness of climate change, and the adoption of climate-smart technologies and practices.The project launch ceremony was attended by His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Mr. Nizar Muhammad Saeed, the Assistant Director General and Regional Representative of the Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Dr. Abdul Hakim Al-Waer, the Technical Deputy of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mithaq Al-Khafaji, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water, Mr. Raed Al-Jashami, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Prof. Dr. Jassim Al-Falahi and the Director General of the Iraqi Women Empowerment Department, Dr. Yousra Karim Mohsen, His Excellency the Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Gregory Galligan, in addition to representatives of the Ministries of Planning and Health, the targeted governorates, non-governmental organizations, and the representative of the FAO in Iraq, Dr. Salah Al-Haj Hassan and his team.

FAO RNE ADG Dr Abdulhakim El Waer, opened the ceremony saying "The agriculture sector is still a major source of income for the poor and food insecure in this region and is furthermore the largest source of rural employment in Iraq. A strong and resilient agricultural development is critical to Iraq's vision of a more diversified and private sector led economy with active engagement of women farmers as change agents for climate smart agriculture." He also extended his thanks and appreciation to both the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Canadian Government.

HE. Nizar Muhammad Saeed Minister of Environment commented, "It is a great opportunity to implement this important project aimed at minimizing the impact of climate change and strengthening women's strategic role as change agents for climate action. We expect that the technological innovations introduced by the project will contribute to improving the efficiency of natural resource management. Thank you, the Government of Canada and FAO, for supporting the people of Iraq".

For his part, Dr. Mithaq Al-Khafaji, the Technical Deputy of the Ministry of Agriculture, expressed his appreciation, saying: "This is a very important project that addresses the Water-Energy-Food Nexus and introduces different innovative approaches and technologies to promote among others Climate Smart Agriculture it through Farmer Fields Schools, and Solar Energy as a tool for enhancing agricultural value chain efficiency and rural electrification. I would like to express sincere appreciation to the Government of Canada represented by H.E the Ambassador for this generous contribution and thank Global Affairs Canada and FAO for making this achievement".

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water, Mr. Raed Al-Jashami, affirmed the ministry's readiness to support and assist in the implementation, and noted the importance of the timing of this project to face the challenges resulting from climate change.

The Ambassador of Canada to Iraq, H.E. Gregory Galligan stated "Canada is committed to helping Iraq adapt to the impacts of climate change and water scarcity by strengthening the climate resilience of its agriculture sector. Similarly, as a main source of employment for Iraqi women, it is necessary to enhance the role of women in promoting climate-smart agricultural practices. Through this project, Canada looks forward to working with FAO and the Government of Iraq to improve the climate resilience of vulnerable agriculture households in southern Iraq and supporting women as essential agents of change.

Both, The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Jassim Al-Falahi, and the Director General of the Iraqi Women Empowerment Department, Dr. Yusra Karim Mohsen, stressed the pioneering role of women and civil society in change to meet the challenges resulting from climate changes.

To conclude, The FAO Representative in Iraq Dr Salah El Hajj Hassan extended his thanks and gratitude to the participating governmental partners . He also highlighted the support and partnership with the Canadian government to help adapt to climate change and highly valued the active participation of civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations.

(Source: UN)