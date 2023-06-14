Possible Asphalt Production Plant for Baghdad

By John Lee.

The Director of the General Company for Transportation Projects, Mr. Karim Hashem Al-Jabri, held a meeting on Saturday with the Economic Feasibility Study Committee and the Quantities Preparation Committee for the establishment of an asphalt production plant in Baghdad.

In line with the directives of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Razak Mahayb Al-Saadawi, the Director said a meeting was held to prepare the economic feasibility study and quantity tables, and to set the prices, in the presence of the Audit Committee.

The aim is to meet the urgent requirements for including the asphalt plant project, along with its equipment, in the investment plan for 2023. The plant is designed with a capacity of 140 tons per hour, including a paver, a grader, rollers, and an asphalt sprayer with a fuel tanker. It is expected to play a significant role in improving the infrastructure of roads and bridges.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)