Iraq, Egypt sign 11 Agreements on Cooperation

By John Lee.

The joint committee between Iraq and Egypt commenced its work in Cairo on Tuesday. The delegation from Iraq was headed by the Prime Minister, while the Egyptian side was led by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed various common issues, emphasizing the development of cooperation in various fields.

The Prime Minister of Iraq and the Egyptian Prime Minister signed the main minutes of the meeting and oversaw the signing of 11 memoranda of understanding:

between the Central Bank of Iraq and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency in Egypt (for collaboration in empowering small and medium-sized projects). between the Iraqi Ministry of Trade and the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry (for cooperation in joining the World Trade Organization). for cooperation in diplomatic training and expertise exchange between the Iraqi Foreign Service Institute and the Egyptian Diplomatic Studies Institute. in the field of public administration and civil service between the Iraqi Federal Service Council and the Egyptian Central Agency for Organization and Administration. in the field of tourism. between the Iraqi Ministry of Planning and the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation. between the Iraqi Ministry of Planning and the Egyptian National Planning Institute. in the field of labor between the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Egyptian Ministry of Labor. for cooperation between the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity. in the field of youth between the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports. in the field of sports between the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)