Jordan and Iraq Strengthen Health Cooperation

By John Lee.

The Health Minister of Jordan, Firas Hawari, and the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, have emphasized the importance of strengthening health cooperation between Jordan and the Kurdistan region. During their meeting in Erbil, they discussed enhancing ties, leveraging Jordan's expertise, and providing support in health to the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.

Barzani praised the existing cooperation and coordination between the health ministries of Jordan and Kurdistan. He acknowledged the potential benefits that the Kurdistan region and Iraq could gain from Jordan's experience in medicine and education.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Minister Hawari discussed the organization of the Jordanian-Kurdish Health Week, currently taking place in Erbil. Barzani commended Jordan's support for the Kurdistan region, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the deployment of a field hospital. The two leaders stressed the significance of further strengthening health cooperation between the two regions.

Minister Hawari, addressing the Jordan-Kurdistan Medical Week and Forum in Erbil, highlighted Jordan's readiness to develop and strengthen relations with Iraq and Kurdistan. He emphasized the importance of coordination in healthcare and expressed Jordan's willingness to share its expertise and resources. The event witnessed broad participation from various Jordanian healthcare entities and pharmaceutical companies.

Furthermore, Minister Hawari and his Iraqi counterpart, Salih al-Hasnawi, met in Baghdad to discuss the prospects for health cooperation between the two countries. They expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and implementing a government program focused on health collaboration.

Jordan has demonstrated its dedication to supporting the medical and pharmaceutical industries in Iraq and Kurdistan. The country has appointed a health attaché in Erbil to assist Kurdish individuals seeking treatment in Jordan. Additionally, the Jordan Medical Council has approved training programs in hospitals across Kurdistan, with plans to accredit more specialties in the future.

The meetings and ongoing collaborations highlight the mutual commitment of Jordan and Kurdistan to strengthen their healthcare systems and promote knowledge exchange, ultimately benefiting the health sectors in both regions.

(Source: Petra)