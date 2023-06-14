From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Inside story: Iraqi debt payment to Iran highlights Iran-Saudi-US dynamics

Iraq's clearing of part of its debts to Iran has given rise to speculations of a US green light for direct transfers to the Iranian banking system.

Such talk has gained strength by Iran's supreme leader's declaration that there is "nothing wrong" with a deal to resolve the crisis over the Iranian nuclear program.

Indeed, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments follow the Omani Sultan's recent visit to Tehran-a known interlocutor between Iran and the US-and a call between the presidents of France and Iran.

