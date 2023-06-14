Video: Iraq Approves Record $153bn Budget

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq approves record $153bn budget aimed at creating jobs

Iraq's parliament has approved a budget of 198.9 trillion dinars ($153bn) for 2023 that sets out record spending on a growing public wage bill and development projects to improve services and rebuild infrastructure ruined by neglect and war.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Baghdad, said on Monday that the approved budget is the largest in the country's history, covering three years - 2023, 2024 and 2025:

(Image credit: katpatuka, under Free Art License from Wikemedia)