Texas Firm to support Iraqi Drilling Company

By John Lee.

Texas-based oilfield services company ADS Services has signed a partnership contract and joint submission agreement with the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) to provide oil services.

According ot a press release, the collaboration will focus on introducing and integrating dynamic pressure control systems on IDC's fleet of drilling rigs.

Charles Orbell, CEO of ADS Services, said:

"The contract includes providing support for turnkey drilling, introducing modern and advanced dynamic pressure control systems, both services and sales of products, and upgrading the oil services sector to keep pace with the factory drilling mindset in the US oil industry."

The partnership includes the transfer of expertise and technology, as well as the training and development of technical and engineering staff. Through this partnership, ADS aims to further expand its reach into the region, focusing directly on Iraq in the field of drilling oil and gas wells.

(Source: Bsinesswire)