UK 'extremely supportive' of KRG digitalization process: Diplomat

The United Kingdom is assisting in the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) digitalization strategy and is "extremely supportive" of its transformation into a digital government, one of the country's diplomats to the Region, James Oates, told Rudaw.

