Rasmi Al Jabri Award presented to AAA Holding

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has presented the Rasmi Al Jabri Award to Mr Amet Selman, the CEO of AAA Holdings Ltd.

The Award is given annually by the IBBC to recognise achievement and performance by an Iraqi-owned business that exudes the standards of business excellence promoted by the late Mr Rasmi Al Jabri, the IBBC's Chairman.

In presenting the award Baroness Nicholson's citation explained that AAA Holdings showed how it is possible for a privately owned and controlled business to invest in and deliver the highest quality of products in Iraq with huge relevance to the Iraqi economy.

In accepting the award Mr Selman re-stated his commitment to the development of the people of Iraq through continued investment and personal development, and for their work for successfully providing fertilizers to the Iraqi market in conjunction with the GOI and third-party agricultural groups.

The Rasmi Al Jabri Award is selected by an independent group of Judges and is open to all businesses with Iraqi ownership.

