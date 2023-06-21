Iraq Pays All Gas Import Debts to Iran: Minister

Iraqi minister of electricity claimed that all debts over gas imports from Iran have been fully paid, also saying that generation of electricity in Iraq has decreased 2,000 megawatt as a result of reduced gas imports from Iran.

Ziad Ali Fadhil made the comments late on Friday and stated that all debts related to buying gas from Iran have been paid fully.

Iraq presently produces 24,000 megawatts of electricity, showing a 22 percent hike compared to a year earlier, he said, adding that the reduced flow of Iran's gas has decreased energy generation by about 2,000 megawatts recently.

Noting that electricity generation in Baghdad has reached 6,400 megawatts, Fadhli said Iraq requires generating 34,000 megawatts of electricity to meet the domestic demand.

