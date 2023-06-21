UK names New Ambassador to Iraq

By John Lee.
Mr Stephen Charles Hitchen has been appointed His Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq in succession to Mr Mark Edward Bryson-Richardson MBE.
Mr Hitchen will take up his appointment in July 2023.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Stephen Charles Hitchen
Place of Birth: Harrogate, UK
|Date
|Role
|2019 to Present
|FCDO, Director, Counter Terrorism Department
|2016 to 2019
|FCO, Director National Security for Middle East and North Africa, MENAD
|2013 to 2016
|Amman, Counsellor Regional Affairs
|2012 to 2013
|FCO, Head of Middle East Reporting, MENAD
|2009 to 2012
|FCO, Head of Iran Political Team, MENAD
|2006 to 2009
|Kuwait, Head of Regional Affairs
|2004 to 2006
|Cairo, First Secretary, Political
|1996 to 2004
|Ministry of Defence (including 18 months full time Arabic language training)
(Source: UK FCDO)
