UK names New Ambassador to Iraq

By John Lee.

Mr Stephen Charles Hitchen has been appointed His Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq in succession to Mr Mark Edward Bryson-Richardson MBE.

Mr Hitchen will take up his appointment in July 2023.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Stephen Charles Hitchen

Place of Birth: Harrogate, UK

Date Role 2019 to Present FCDO, Director, Counter Terrorism Department 2016 to 2019 FCO, Director National Security for Middle East and North Africa, MENAD 2013 to 2016 Amman, Counsellor Regional Affairs 2012 to 2013 FCO, Head of Middle East Reporting, MENAD 2009 to 2012 FCO, Head of Iran Political Team, MENAD 2006 to 2009 Kuwait, Head of Regional Affairs 2004 to 2006 Cairo, First Secretary, Political 1996 to 2004 Ministry of Defence (including 18 months full time Arabic language training)

(Source: UK FCDO)