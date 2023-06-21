Navigate

Navigation

UK names New Ambassador to Iraq

By on 21st June 2023 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Mr Stephen Charles Hitchen has been appointed His Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq in succession to Mr Mark Edward Bryson-Richardson MBE.

Mr Hitchen will take up his appointment in July 2023.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Stephen Charles Hitchen

Place of Birth: Harrogate, UK

Date Role
2019 to Present FCDO, Director, Counter Terrorism Department
2016 to 2019 FCO, Director National Security for Middle East and North Africa, MENAD
2013 to 2016 Amman, Counsellor Regional Affairs
2012 to 2013 FCO, Head of Middle East Reporting, MENAD
2009 to 2012 FCO, Head of Iran Political Team, MENAD
2006 to 2009 Kuwait, Head of Regional Affairs
2004 to 2006 Cairo, First Secretary, Political
1996 to 2004 Ministry of Defence (including 18 months full time Arabic language training)

(Source: UK FCDO)

Related posts:

KRG PM receives Netherlands' Ambassador to Iraq KRG President receives Russian Ambassador New Swedish Ambassador to Iraq Discussion: Is Iraq a Post-Conflict Society?
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply