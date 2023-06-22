Video: IBBC Tech Forum on Digital Transformation

By John Lee.

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted a very successful Tech Forum on the topic of "Digital Infrastructure & Transformation", as part of its Spring Conference in London on Friday.

The session was chaired by Ashley Goodall, and speakers included:

Mr Saquib Ahmed, SAP ;

; Mr Padraig O'Hannelly, Iraq Business News ;

; Mr Mohsen Garcia, 1001 Media ;

; Mr Peter Chamberlin, Scott Logic ;

; Ms Cynthia El Khoury, Mastercard ;

; Mr Ali Al-Khairalla, Embassy of the Republic of Iraq.

Please click below to view the full webinar:

(Source: IBBC)