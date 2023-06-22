Navigate

Video: IBBC Tech Forum on Digital Transformation

By on 22nd June 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted a very successful Tech Forum on the topic of "Digital Infrastructure & Transformation", as part of its Spring Conference in London on Friday.

The session was chaired by Ashley Goodall, and speakers included:

  • Mr Saquib Ahmed, SAP;
  • Mr Padraig O'Hannelly, Iraq Business News;
  • Mr Mohsen Garcia, 1001 Media;
  • Mr Peter Chamberlin, Scott Logic;
  • Ms Cynthia El Khoury, Mastercard;
  • Mr Ali Al-Khairalla, Embassy of the Republic of Iraq.

Please click below to view the full webinar:

(Source: IBBC)

