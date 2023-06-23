Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 22nd June 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



Note: ISX will be closed starting from Jun. 27, 2023 (Tuesday) to Jul. 2, 2023 (Sunday) due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next trading session will be held on Jul. 3, 2023 (Monday).

RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,028.6 0.5% 13.0% RSISX USD Index 1,011.4 0.5% 30.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 9,646.7 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.3 # of Traded Companies 48 Traded Shares (mn)/d 8,677 # of Companies (Up) 19 Total Trades (#/d) 3,103 # of Companies (Down) 13 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,336 # of Companies (Not changed) 16 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,376 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 1 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.000 14.9% 2.6% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.080 14.3% 14.3% United Bank BUND 0.080 14.3% 33.3% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.650 10.4% -17.2% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.590 9.3% 31.1% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Baghdad Hotel HBAG 9.300 -14.0% 2.9% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 7.000 -10.3% 14.8% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 10.190 -10.2% 7.8% Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 4.500 -10.0% -34.3% Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 14.600 -8.8% 57.8% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) International Development Bank (NR) BIDB 4,860.0 3,681.8 50.4% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,731.2 1,311.5 17.9% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 591.3 448.0 6.1% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 472.2 357.7 4.9% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 448.1 339.4 4.6%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 847 7,085.7 5,368.0 73.5% Industry 1,367 1,412.2 1,069.8 14.6% Telecom 248 472.2 357.7 4.9% Agriculture 359 360.7 273.3 3.7% Services 142 181.7 137.6 1.9% Hotels&Tourism 140 134.3 101.7 1.4% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,103 9,646.7 7,308.1 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 6.0 bn shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) on Jun. 19, valued at IQD4.86 bn and corresponding to 2.4% of BIDB's capital.

Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through 257% rights issue from IQD7.0 bn to IQD25.0 bn.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Jun. 21 after holding its AGM on Jun. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.75 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 4.4% dividend yield.

Original shares of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) resumed trading on Jun. 20 after holding its AGM on Jun. 18 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the capital to IQD4.0 bn through 4.04% bonus issue, and decided to distribute IQD0.50 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 4.3% dividend yield.

Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) resumed trading on Jun. 20 after holding its AGM on Jun. 14 in which they discussed and approved 2020 & 2021 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) starting Jun. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) starting Aug. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 21 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.

