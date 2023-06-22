Contracts Signed during Saudi Trade Mission to Iraq

By John Lee.

The Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA), "Saudi Exports", has organized a trade mission to Iraq under the theme "Made in Saudi".

The event held in Baghdad this week showcased the authority's commitment to developing Saudi non-oil exports and its strategic goal of providing export opportunities for local exporters.

According to a report from the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), it saw the participation of "over 37" (sic) Saudi companies and 100 Iraqi companies from various sectors, including construction materials, food products, and packaging.

It said the objective was to explore new avenues of cooperation with the Iraqi side, thereby facilitating the entry of Saudi products into the promising Iraqi markets.

Among the deals signed during the visit:

Al-Tabinawi Glass Factory signed a memorandum of understanding with Iraq's Mekaro Facade Systems for facades and aluminum to expand in the Iraqi market;

signed a memorandum of understanding with Iraq's for facades and aluminum to expand in the Iraqi market; Shamoua Al Madi Company signed an agreement with with London UK Star to supply foodstuffs to Iraq;

signed an agreement with with to supply foodstuffs to Iraq; The Basic Wall Coating Factory Company and Al-Watar Company signed a memorandum of understanding for the purpose of exporting gypsum surface leveling materials to Iraq;

and signed a memorandum of understanding for the purpose of exporting gypsum surface leveling materials to Iraq; An export agreement was signed by the Saudi Zadna Dates Company with the Iraqi Jawharat Wasit Company ;

with the Iraqi ; Al-Ettifaq Steel [Al-Ittefaq] Industries Company signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Iraqi Land of Manasik Company [Ard al Manasek], to expand its scope of work in the field of supplying reinforcing steel.

(Source: Saudi Press Agency)