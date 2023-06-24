Navigate

Navigation

Contract Awarded for Water Network in Al Naser and Weranshar

By on 24th June 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News, Tenders

By John Lee.

Eemar Sinjar Company for General Contracts Ltd. has won a new contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the construction of a Potable Water Network in Al Naser and Weranshar.

The contract is valued at $80,000.

(Source: UNGM)

Related posts:

Contract Awarded for Rehabilitation of Livestock Market Contract Awarded for Anbar Water Treatment Plants Contract Awarded for Water Services in Mosul, Talafar Contract Awarded for Health Center in Ramadi
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply