Contract Awarded for Water Network in Al Naser and Weranshar

By John Lee.
Eemar Sinjar Company for General Contracts Ltd. has won a new contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the construction of a Potable Water Network in Al Naser and Weranshar.
The contract is valued at $80,000.
(Source: UNGM)
By John Lee.
Eemar Sinjar Company for General Contracts Ltd. has won a new contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the construction of a Potable Water Network in Al Naser and Weranshar.
The contract is valued at $80,000.
(Source: UNGM)
No comments yet.