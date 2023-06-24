From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Will Iran-Iraq rail ambitions turn into reality?

After repeated delays, Iran and Iraq in April agreed to relaunch efforts to connect the Iranian border town of Shalamcheh with the southern Iraqi city of Basra via a new stretch of railway.

The project is part of both countries' use of rail to expand infrastructure and secure their regional positions.

However, construction has been held up by technical challenges.

On the other hand, progress has been held up as alternative competing routes have emerged.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).