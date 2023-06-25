Emir's visit Highlights rising Qatari Role in Iraq

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Emir's second visit in two years highlights rising Qatari role in Iraq

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has met with top officials in Baghdad in his second visit to Iraq in the past two years.

The Emir held discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani, culminating in a Qatari pledge to invest billions of dollars in Iraq "in the coming years."

The fledgling economic partnership follows recent Emirati and Saudi investments in Iraq to boost the country's economy following a period of political crisis.

