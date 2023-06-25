Iraq Expects Rise in Gas Imports from Iran

From Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said Iran has expressed its readiness to increase the volume of gas exports to the Arab country.

Ahmad Musa al-Ebadi said on Friday that a visit by a delegation from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity to Iran in early June led to steep rise in gas exports to Iraq.

Iran supplies 45 million cubic meters of gas to Iraq, he added, noting that Iran has also helped Iraq to launch power plants.

Ebadi stated that Iran has expressed readiness to increase the export of gas to neighboring Iraq.

The spokesperson asserted that Iraq needs 55 million to 60 million cubic meters of gas annually, while Iran has supplied Iraq with 45 million cubic meters of gas so far following a series of negotiations.

He expressed hope that gas imports from Iran would continue to increase the generation of electricity in his country.