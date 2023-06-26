First Direct UAE-Iraq Freight Service

Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.'s (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Umm Qasr, recently welcomed the first direct freight service between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq.

Operated by DP World, the service connects Jebel Ali in Dubai with Umm Qasr and potentially all of Iraq with what a press release describes as, "fast, efficient and safe roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) shipments."

Compared to the usual 14-day period for cross-border land transport between the two countries, the service offers a drastically cut alternative travel time of only 36-hours from the Port of Jebel Ali to the Port of Umm Qasr, it adds.

The service caters to unaccompanied trailers, which are transported by sea sans truck cabs. From the Port of Jebel Ali, the trailers are loaded on to the vessel and discharged at the Port of Umm Qasr, where a local truck transports it directly to the end destination. Prior to the start of this service, Iraq-bound cargo from the UAE that are transported by road needed to be transloaded or transferred from one truck to another.

(Source: ICTSI)