Iraqi Airways receives its First Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing and Iraqi Airways have celebrated the delivery of the airline's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a special event in Baghdad to welcome the flag-carrier's super-efficient widebody jet.

The Iraqi flag carrier has taken the first of 10 787s on order, to profitably grow its long-haul network and connect Iraq to more international destinations.

The delivery of Iraqi Airways' first 787 follows delivery of four Boeing 737 MAX airplanes since February. The airline has ordered a total of six 737-8s and 10 737-10s, providing its single-aisle fleet with more capability across its regional and medium-haul routes.

Manaf Abdel-Monem, Director General of Iraqi Airways, said:

"We are proud to be taking delivery of an airplane with the capabilities of the 787 Dreamliner. As domestic and international air traffic gains momentum, it's crucial that our Iraqi Airways fleet matches growing demand with more efficient, capable and comfortable airplanes."

Iraqi Airways currently serves more than 50 destinations from Baghdad and is expanding and renewing its fleet to support the anticipated increase in international business and leisure travel to and from the country.

Iraq is seeing increased stability and economic growth, with the country's annual gross domestic product growth rate expected to reach 7% by the end of 2023. With global air traffic rebounding, Middle Eastern airlines are seeing more than a 40% traffic increase compared to last year.

(Source: Boeing)