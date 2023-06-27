Iraq Finalises Oil Export Data for May

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for May:

Total exports of crude oil in May: 102,463,387 barrels

Revenues from May's crude oil exports: $7.325 billion

Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 102,206,413 barrels of May's crude oil exports.

Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended.

Oil exports to Jordan by truck of 256,974 barrels.

Average daily crude oil exports in May: 3.305 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.288 million bpd in April.

Average price per barrel in May: $71.485

(Source: Ministry of Oil)