Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Finalises Oil Export Data for May

By on 27th June 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for May:

  • Total exports of crude oil in May: 102,463,387 barrels
  • Revenues from May's crude oil exports: $7.325 billion
  • Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 102,206,413 barrels of May's crude oil exports.
  • Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended.
  • Oil exports to Jordan by truck of 256,974 barrels. (Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended)
  • Average daily crude oil exports in May: 3.305 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.288 million bpd in April.
  • Average price per barrel in May: $71.485

April's export figures can be viewed here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq Oil Exports for May: $7.3bn Iraq Oil Exports Increase in April Iraq Confirms April Oil Exports of $7.7bn Iraq Achieves $7.4bn Oil Exports in March
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply