Iraq Finalises Oil Export Data for May

By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for May:
- Total exports of crude oil in May: 102,463,387 barrels
- Revenues from May's crude oil exports: $7.325 billion
- Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 102,206,413 barrels of May's crude oil exports.
- Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended.
- Oil exports to Jordan by truck of 256,974 barrels.
- Average daily crude oil exports in May: 3.305 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.288 million bpd in April.
- Average price per barrel in May: $71.485
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
