Baghdad Building Boom "Fueled by Corruption"

By on 1st July 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By Louisa Loveluck and Mustafa Salim, for The Washington Post. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A building boom fueled by corruption is changing the face of Baghdad

Twenty years after an American-led invasion plunged Iraq into conflict, a real estate boom is changing the face of this historic capital city, as construction workers demolish old brick houses and clear yards lined with palm trees to build smaller units that can be sold for astronomical rates.

A house without running water or government electricity on the western bank of the Tigris can fetch at least $2,300 per square meter. In Mansour, to the north, the rates can reach six times that figure.

