Turkey's Spymaster-Turned-FM could Reshape Iraq Policy

Turkey's Spymaster-Turned-Foreign Minister Could Reshape Iraq Policy
While Turkey's new foreign minister may reshape its Iraq policy, Ankara will likely prioritize economic relations above all else.
TURKEY PRESIDENT HAVE THE RIGHT TO SHUFFLE HIS MINISTERS TO DO THE JOB, THANKS FOR YOUR ADVISE I WILL KEEP AN EYE ON HIS POLICY