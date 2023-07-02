Navigate

Navigation

Turkey's Spymaster-Turned-FM could Reshape Iraq Policy

By on 2nd July 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By Mehmet Alaca for the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington (AGSIW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Turkey's Spymaster-Turned-Foreign Minister Could Reshape Iraq Policy

While Turkey's new foreign minister may reshape its Iraq policy, Ankara will likely prioritize economic relations above all else.

Click here to download the full article.

Related posts:

Changing Population Patterns "will Reshape the Middle East" Can Iraq's New PM achieve a Balanced Foreign Policy? Erdogan, Barzani meet as Oil Exports via Turkey remain Frozen Turkey's War in Northern Iraq: By the Numbers

One Response to Turkey's Spymaster-Turned-FM could Reshape Iraq Policy

  1. CAPT. KHALID ISMAIL 2nd July 2023 at 10:57 #

    TURKEY PRESIDENT HAVE THE RIGHT TO SHUFFLE HIS MINISTERS TO DO THE JOB, THANKS FOR YOUR ADVISE I WILL KEEP AN EYE ON HIS POLICY

Leave a Reply