Iraq Foreign Minister meets with Serco

By John Lee.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, has held talks with Phil Malem, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serco Middle East.

According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions aimed to resolve outstanding disputes between the UK-based company and relevant Iraqi authorities.

The meeting also covered the future working mechanism of Serco in Iraq, with a focus on enhancing the civil aviation sector and providing optimal services.

Attendees included Ambassador Haider Al-Adhari, Head of Europe Department; Ambassador Mohammed Jaafar Al-Sadr, Iraqi Ambassador to the United Kingdom; Baroness Emma Nicholson; and British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)