Iraq Plans Oil Production of 5m bpd

By on 4th July 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's parliamentary oil and gas committee has said the government plans to increase oil production to over 5 million barrels per day (bpd).

According to state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), member of the committee, MP Zeinab Juma al-Mousawi, stressed the importance of facilitating an investment-friendly environment by offering protection and incentives to investment companies and designating geographical areas for investment.

She also emphasized the significance of nurturing competition between national and international companies, as well as increasing net profits from national entities.

(Source: INA)

