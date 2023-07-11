Iran, Iraq Discuss Implementing Joint Oil Projects

From Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The oil ministers of Iran and Iraq held talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Friday on the implementation of joint oil projects.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayyan Abdul Ghani held the meeting on the sidelines of the second day of the 18th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna to discuss bilateral ties in the field of joint oil and gas cooperation.

The two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral relations in the fields of oil, gas and oil byproducts.

Joint investment, development of joint oilfields, export of technical and engineering services to neighboring Iraq and also implementation of join oil and gas projects were among the main topics of discussion between Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers.

On Thursday, Owji held talks with Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel to discuss bilateral ties and latest situation of gas in the world.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the future of gas markets in the world, investment opportunities, prediction of gas prices and convergence of gas exporting countries in the global market.

The 8th OPEC International Seminar wrapped up its work on Friday.

With the motto entitled "Towards an Inclusive Energy Transition" hosted expert-level ministerial meetings and high-profile panel discussions with the participation of oil and energy ministers of OPEC member states and also some special guests comprising of oil and energy ministers of OPEC+ (Non-OPEC) countries, CEOs of giant oil and gas companies, researchers, experts and academics active in the field of energy.