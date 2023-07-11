Iran "looking to Replace Dollar with Dinar" in Iraq Trade

By Lubomir Tassev for Bitcoin.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iran Looking to Replace Dollar With Dinar in $10 Billion Trade With Iraq

Iran's government considers employing the Iraqi dinar in bilateral trade with Iraq in a bid to further curtail the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

The annual turnover between the two neighboring nations exceeds $10 billion with millions of pilgrims and health tourists crossing the border each year.

