Iraqi Delegation studies Water Management in Jordan

By John Lee.

An Iraqi delegation visited the Ministry of Water and Irrigation in Jordan on Sunday to gain insights into the country's water and sanitation management practices and explore opportunities for joint cooperation.

According to a report from the state-run Petra News Agency, Rami Abu Rawaq, Acting Secretary General of the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), emphasized Jordan's interest in establishing a productive partnership with Iraq.

The collaboration aims to leverage the expertise of international bodies, particularly the European Union and Germany, with commendation for the German Agency for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ) for its support in building and strengthening water resource management capabilities.

(Source: Petra News Agency)